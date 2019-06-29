Canines for Service board of directors chairman announces interim executive director

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - An interim executive director is in place at Canines for Service after the founder and former CEO said he was pushed out of a position he has held for 23 years.
Canines for Service is a Wilmington-based organization that places service dogs with people with disabilities.
On Tuesday, Rick Hairston said he was told by the Canines for Service board of directors that a new executive director would be hired with no discussion about Hairston’s retirement.
On Friday, Board Chairman Ed Sullivan released a statement that read in part:
"In early 2019, the Canines for Service board of directors began a search process for a new executive director. Our founder and CEO Rick Hairston was part of this process and fully understood the reasons why he needed to step down from the organization. Rick is no longer with Canines for Service.
We are pleased to announce that Colleen Vihlen, who has been with Canines for Service since 2017, will serve as the interim executive director. Colleen has strong experience in all facets of our operations and is highly regarded in the community. She will also participate in the ongoing search process for a permanent executive director."
Sullivan said in the statement that Canines for Service remains committed to its mission of providing service dogs to people in need and that updates on the organization’s leadership structure are planned for the coming months.
