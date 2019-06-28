Two accused of beating, robbing Whiteville man

COLUMBUS COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - Two men are accused of beating a Whiteville man with a baseball bat and robbing him, according to the Columbus County Sheriff’s Office.
On Thursday, a 48-year-old man told deputies he was at his residence on Old Lumberton Road when he was approached by three men who were looking for his neighbor.
The men left but then returned and wanted to use his phone. The victim, who was outside of his home, said he was then beaten with a baseball bat before escaping inside.
Officials say the suspects then broke the glass on his front door and gained entry. The suspects allegedly took his phone and wallet.
According to Michelle Tatum with the sheriff’s office, Travis Jordan, 20, and Tiquan Davis, 17, have been arrested in the case.
They’ve been charged with robbery with dangerous weapon, breaking and entering and assault with a deadly weapon.
