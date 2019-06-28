NFL coach talks conservation during visit to Bald Head Island

BALD HEAD ISLAND, N.C. (WECT) - In a place that is mostly undeveloped, Baltimore Ravens coach John Harbaugh spoke about the importance of keeping Bald Head Island maintained and preserved.
Harbaugh has a home on the island so the topic hits close to home for him. He said he believes the work being done on the island by the Bald Head Island Conservancy is top notch and successful.
“To be able to interact with the island and the nature of the island, and still keep it pristine and healthy for the animals and for nature, that’s a fine balance I’m sure they walk," Harbaugh said of the conservancy.
The island has a few conservation projects in play like beach ride-alongs, turtle walks and education programs. Staff members of the island conservancy said the earlier the better when it comes to educating people on ways to keep their island clean.
“It’s so important and you have to teach them while they’re young so it’s something they think about every day," said Melissa Blackmon, the conservancy director of development. “Really educating people about how important it is. Pick up trash on the beach, get those fishing lines off so it doesn’t hurt the turtles, filling your sand holes, all of those amazing easy steps that you can take."
Harbaugh agrees, saying we should make the world better for future generations.
“Our kids and our grandkids, we want them to be able to see the same things and even better," the coach said. "That’s part of stewardship. That’s our relationship with the world, with the earth. That’s what I believe God has created us to do and that’s what we’re trying to do.”
Blackmon said there are multiple things that can be done to keep conserving not only Bald Head Island, but the country as a whole.
“Reusable shopping bags, that’s huge. That’s important," she said. "Not releasing balloons off because we find those. Picking up your own trash, securing it in your cars, because a lot of this, unfortunately, does go into our oceans.”
Copyright 2019 WECT. All rights reserved.