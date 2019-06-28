Kenny G, Sheila E. among star performers in Wilson Center’s fall 2019 lineup

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The Wilson Center has announced its STAR Series schedule for the fall of 2019.
The lineup of performers coming to Wilmington includes Grammy winner Kenny G. and Grammy nominated percussionist Sheila E. Other performances include comedy shows, a Golden Girls parody and holiday classics.
Below is a list of the fall lineup that includes, dates, times and ticket prices.
An Evening with Bill Engvall: October 3, 2019 at 8:00 p.m. (Tickets starting at $51.07)
Bill Engvall is a Grammy nominated, multi-platinum-selling recording artist and one of the top comedians in the country. Most recently, Bill was a contestant on season 17 of ABC’s Dancing with the Stars, and as a fan favorite, he made it to the finals. Earlier this year, Bill lent his voice to the animated comedy series Bounty Hunters, which aired on CMT.
He previously starred in, and executive produced, the TBS sitcom The Bill Engvall Show. Bill was part of the enormously successful Blue Collar Comedy concert films, which sold over nine million units and received a Grammy nomination. He also starred on the WB’s hit sketch comedy show Blue Collar TV and in several solo specials for Comedy Central. In 2012 he reunited with Jeff Foxworthy and Larry the Cable Guy on the Them Idiots Whirled Tour, which aired as a special on CMT.
Sheila E: October 6, 2019 at 7:30 p.m. (Tickets starting at $35.04)
Sheila Escovedo picked up the drumsticks and started making music at the precocious age of three. Sheila delivered her first solo performance to a live audience two years later and has since established herself as one of the most talented percussionists/drummers and performers in the world. Best known to music fans as Sheila E., she became a top session and touring musician before the age of 20, performing and/or recording with George Duke, Herbie Hancock, Billy Cobham, Con Funk Shun, Marvin Gaye (on his final world tour), Diana Ross, Lionel Richie, Gloria Estefan, Patti LaBelle, and Steve Nicks among others. Sheila E. continues to produce and perform music throughout the world. Her current studio project and tour, ICONIC, is Sheila’s continued contribution to the music industry and her efforts to raise awareness of the importance of social issues and humanitarianism.
Cheap Trick: October 8, 2019 at 7:30 p.m. (Tickets starting at $51.07)
With over 5,000 performances spanning four decades and 20 million records sold worldwide, Cheap Trick is undoubtedly one of the most influential classic rock groups of the past 50 years. The band was formed in 1974 and while it has evolved throughout the years, Cheap Trick has continued to reach mainstream and critical success. Hits such as “I Want You To Want Me,” “Dream Police,” and “Surrender” have cemented the group as one of America’s top rock ‘n’ roll bands of all time.
“I don’t ever see us quitting,” lead vocalist Robin Zander says. “We’re not cut out for sitting around and watching TV.”
“We’re not a nostalgia band,” says lead guitarist Rick Nielsen. “We never stopped making records, we never stopped touring. We’ve had ups, we’ve had super lows, but we kept at it and I think people appreciate that. Sometimes I think we’re just too dumb to quit. We just keep going.”
Mystery Science Theater 3000 LIVE: October 20, 2019 at 7:30 p.m. (Tickets starting at $42.76)
Following the wildly successful “Watch Out for Snakes! Tour” in 2017 and “30th Anniversary Tour” in 2018, Mystery Science Theater 3000 Live is launching an all-new production: “The Great Cheesy Movie Circus Tour.” Join creator and original host, Joel Hodgson, in his final tour and the world’s greatest— and only—movie riffing robots, Tom Servo, Crow, and Gypsy, as they take you on an exhilarating roller coaster ride through some of the cheesiest films ever made. Now you can sit in the same theater with your favorite characters and experience this comedy phenomenon in a universally-acclaimed live event.
Kenny G: November 17, 2019 at 7:30 p.m. (Tickets starting at $42.76)
A phenomenally successful instrumentalist whose recordings routinely made the pop, R&B, and jazz charts during the 1980s and ’90s, Kenny G’s sound became a staple on adult contemporary and smooth jazz radio stations. He’s a fine player with an attractive sound (influenced a bit by Grover Washington, Jr.) who often caresses melodies, putting a lot of emotion into his solos.
Kenny Gorelick started playing professionally with Barry White’s Love Unlimited Orchestra in 1976. After graduating from the University of Washington, Kenny G worked with Jeff Lorber Fusion, making two albums with the group. Soon he was in demand for guest appearances on recordings of such famous singers as Aretha Franklin, Whitney Houston, and Natalie Cole. Kenny G’s own records have sold remarkably well, particularly Breathless, which has easily topped eight million copies in the U.S. His total album sales top 30 million copies.
That Golden Girls Show: A Puppet Parody: November 20, 2019 at 7:30 p.m. (Tickets starting at $28.50)
That Golden Girls Show! is a brand-new show that parodies classic Golden Girls moments— with puppets! Get set for an evening of cheesecake, laughter, jazzercise, shoulder pads, sex, and the elegant art of the quick-witted put down: From Sophia’s get-rich-quick schemes, to Rose’s tales from St. Olaf, Blanche’s insatiable hunt for men and the Fountain of Youth, to Dorothy’s daily struggle to make sense of her life, keeping her roommates in check—while fending off a certain pesky ex-husband, once and for all. Devoted fans will fondly remember our four girls from Miami, and for first-timers, this will be a joyful introduction to the brilliance of that television series.
“This was a series where they could fight but it was always done with love,” Jonathan Rockefeller, the show’s creator says. “They could speak their minds, they could talk about things that were very taboo, but at the end of the day, they could all agree to disagree. And I think that is one of the things that makes the show so enduring to such a wide range of audiences.”
Mannheim Steamroller Christmas by Chip Davis: November 27, 2019 at 3:30 p.m. & 7:30 p.m. (Tickets starting at $54.63)
Mannheim Steamroller Christmas by Chip Davis has been America’s favorite holiday tradition for over 30 years! Grammy® Award winner Chip Davis has created a show that features Mannheim Steamroller Christmas classics along with a selection of compositions from Chip’s groundbreaking Fresh Aire series, which introduced the distinctive Mannheim sound to all of America. The program celebrates the group’s recent anniversary of 30 years since the first Christmas album and 40 years since the first Fresh Aire album, and includes dazzling multimedia effects performed in an intimate setting. Experience the magic as the spirit of the season comes alive with the signature sound of Mannheim Steamroller.
The Midtown Men: December 5, 2019 at 7:30 p.m. (Tickets starting at $41.57)
The Midtown Men, reuniting stars from the Broadway smash hit JERSEY BOYS, will ring in the Christmas season in Wilmington this year with their “Holiday Hits” show. This evening of songs and stories will feature iconic Yuletide classics such as “Winter Wonderland,” “Let It Snow,” and “Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas,” as well as their signature renditions of the greatest rock and roll hits of the 1960s. Additionally, The Midtown Men will perform their holiday single, “All Alone on Christmas,” which they recorded with Stevie Van Zandt and members of Bruce Springsteen’s The E Street Band. Come celebrate “the most wonderful time of the year” with these seasoned Broadway veterans!
Tickets for these exciting fall shows, except Mannheim Steamroller, will be on sale to the general public on Wednesday, July 3, beginning at 10 a.m., at WilsonCenterTickets.com, and in-person or by phone at Ticket Central at the Wilson Center, 910-362-7999, starting at 2 p.m.
Mannheim Steamroller tickets will go on sale to the general public on Friday, July 26 beginning at 10 a.m., at WilsonCenterTickets.com, and in-person or by phone at Ticket Central at the Wilson Center, 910-362-7999, starting at 2 p.m.
For more information about upcoming Wilson Center performances, visit www.WilsonCenterTickets.com.
Copyright 2019 WECT. All rights reserved.