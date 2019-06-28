Kenny G, Sheila E. among star performers in Wilson Center’s fall 2019 lineup

Sheila Escovedo picked up the drumsticks and started making music at the precocious age of three. Sheila delivered her first solo performance to a live audience two years later and has since established herself as one of the most talented percussionists/drummers and performers in the world. Best known to music fans as Sheila E., she became a top session and touring musician before the age of 20, performing and/or recording with George Duke, Herbie Hancock, Billy Cobham, Con Funk Shun, Marvin Gaye (on his final world tour), Diana Ross, Lionel Richie, Gloria Estefan, Patti LaBelle, and Steve Nicks among others. Sheila E. continues to produce and perform music throughout the world. Her current studio project and tour, ICONIC, is Sheila’s continued contribution to the music industry and her efforts to raise awareness of the importance of social issues and humanitarianism.