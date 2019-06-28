Home with three acres in Rocky Point, NC considered a local best buy in real estate week of June 24th

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) -It's getting more and more challenging for buyers to find a reasonably priced home on a larger piece of land. This week, Just for Buyers Realty found a listing in Rocky Point, NC that fits the bill.
This week’s property is located at 6314 Highway 117 S., Rocky Point, NC.
The home appears to be in relatively good shape and it sits on more than three acres. The price is $257,500 ($91.51/sf.)
The Positives:
Three acres including both wooded and cleared areas. Great for horses, a large garden, chickens, etc.
Less than 2.5 miles away from I-40 exit, making for an easy drive to Wilmington. (25 minutes to downtown Wilmington)
Large, eat-in kitchen with lots of cabinets, storage and counter space.
Considerations:
While it sits quite a way back from the road, you can hear the traffic on Highway 117 when you are in the yard.
No garage, but plenty of room to build one.
Some of the paint colors inside are taste specific.
