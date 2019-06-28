First Alert Forecast: heat plentiful, rain scarce

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Friday!!! Thanks for checking into your First Alert Forecast where day number seven is the 4th of July. A hot ridge of high pressure - with the hallmarks of at-or-above-average temperatures and low-end storm chances - is likely to remain in control of the Cape Fear Region between now and then. Meanwhile, here are some specifics on how the final weekend of June will stack up...
Friday: mostly sunny skies, light southeasterly breezes, pop-up storm chance near 10%, afternoon highs 90 to 94 inland and 86 to 90 beaches, low to moderate risk of rip currents.
Saturday: mostly sunny skies, light southeasterly breezes, pop-up storm chance near 10%, afternoon highs 90 to 94 inland and 86 to 90 beaches, low to moderate risk of rip currents.
Sunday: mostly sunny skies, light and variable or westerly breezes, pop-up storm chance 10 to 20%, afternoon highs 94 to 98 inland and 90 to 94 beaches, low to moderate risk of rip currents.
