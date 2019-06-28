District attorney, WPD chief to hold news conference regarding Owens Court officer-involved shooting

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - District Attorney Ben David and Wilmington Police Chief Ralph Evangelous are scheduled to hold a news conference Friday, June 28, to discuss the officer-involved shooting death of Gerald Tremblay.
The news conference is scheduled to start at 11 a.m. You can watch it live at the top of this story.
Tremblay, 62, was shot outside of his home on Owens Court on May 29.
On the night of his death, Tremblay’s wife called 911 and said her husband was hunkered down in their bedroom, threatening suicide, and had previously fired a gunshot through their home’s ceiling.
Officials said that WPD officers Scott Bramley and Brian Wilson shot Tremblay after he exited the home with several firearms and ignored multiple commands from officers.
Tremblay died at the scene.
Neither officer was hurt in the confrontation.
The SBI launched an investigation into the officer-involved shooting while the WPD conducted an internal review.
Bramley and Wilson have been placed on paid administrative leave, pending the outcome of the investigations.
