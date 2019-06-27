TRAFFIC ALERT: Sinkhole repair affecting traffic on S. Front Street

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Drivers can expect to see increased congestion as N.C. Department of Transportation crews work to fix a sinkhole Thursday on S. Front Street.
A section of U.S. 421 Truck (S. Front Street) has been narrowed to one lane near Marstellar Street. A flagging operation is in place to direct traffic around a sinkhole in the southbound lanes.
The affected area is about a half-mile long.
NCDOT estimates that lanes will reopen by 5 p.m.
Drivers are encouraged to find an alternate route.
