TRAFFIC ALERT: Sinkhole repair affecting traffic on S. Front Street

TRAFFIC ALERT: Sinkhole repair affecting traffic on S. Front Street
Drivers can expect to see increased congestion as N.C. Department of Transportation crews work to fix a sinkhole Thursday on S. Front Street. (Source: Pixabay)
By Jim Gentry | June 27, 2019 at 9:52 AM EDT - Updated June 27 at 9:57 AM

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Drivers can expect to see increased congestion as N.C. Department of Transportation crews work to fix a sinkhole Thursday on S. Front Street.

A section of U.S. 421 Truck (S. Front Street) has been narrowed to one lane near Marstellar Street. A flagging operation is in place to direct traffic around a sinkhole in the southbound lanes.

The affected area is about a half-mile long.

NCDOT estimates that lanes will reopen by 5 p.m.

Drivers are encouraged to find an alternate route.

Copyright 2019 WECT. All rights reserved.