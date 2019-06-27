Surfing makes its debut as a sport in the 2020 Summer Olympics

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Could you be watching a future Olympian when you are at the beach?
Surfing will make its debut as a sport in the 2020 Summer Olympics in Tokyo, Japan.
Tony Silvagni of Carolina Beach is a professional surfer and owns a surfing school. He believes the Wilmington area is filled with talented surfers that could be riding waves for Team USA one day.
“For anybody here, locally in Wilmington and Carolina Beach, there’s a lot of potential. I mean, I just see surfers growing and prospering each and every day. They’re just being nurtured by all the other surfers around them here in this area. I think I can name a handful of kids from this area that could potentially be a part of the 2024 Olympics,” said Silvagni.
Along with Surfing, BMX Freestyle, Karate, Skateboarding, and Sport Climbing will be making their Olympic debut in 2020.
