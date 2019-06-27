Study finds chemicals from sunscreen can be absorbed into blood; dermatologists say don’t ditch it

“I think people are nervous now with the study that came out because it’s all over the news about people not wearing sunscreen," said Dr. Kendall Egan, a board certified dermatologist at the Skin Surgery Center of Wilmington. “I’ve even had patients tell me that sunscreen causes skin cancer and that’s really not the case. I think what people really need to realize is that sunscreen doesn’t protect you 100% from the sun, so if you’re in the sun all day long but you’re still wearing sunscreen, you’re still being exposed to UV light and you’re still increasing your risk for skin cancer.”