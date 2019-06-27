Student volunteers pay out of pocket to help repair hurricane-damaged homes

COLUMBUS COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - Over 250 students from 14 churches and at least four states were in Columbus County on Thursday working to repair houses damaged by Hurricane Florence.
“We want to help these people out on these projects, but we really want to get to them through Christ," said Tanner Locklear, a student from Georgia who is part of Mission Serve, a national faith-based group. “Try to show them who God is and that they can trust him no matter what.”
In Whiteville, those students were repairing roofs and building a wheelchair ramp for a resident.
Students who traveled to Columbus County paid $270 to be able to help repair the homes.
They are staying at West Columbus High School, sleeping in classrooms and showering in locker rooms.
“The selling point is, you get up at 5:30 in the morning, go to the job at 7, work in the heat all day and come back," said Joe Monk, the project coordinator. "The kids go, ‘OK, I’ll sign up for that’ and yeah, that’s just crazy to me.”
Organizers said they believe the students are primed for success because of their willingness to serve others.
“I think this generation is probably going to be the ones who cause the most drastic change in America and especially the Christians, because they just want to serve," Monk said. "Like we say, we’re here to share the love of Christ in a practical way, and the practical was like roofing this house, building a wheelchair ramp and getting involved in somebody’s life.”
The group will be in Columbus County through Saturday.
Copyright 2019 WECT. All rights reserved.