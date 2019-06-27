Steamroller used to create art

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Artists used a steamroller to create art during a daylong public printmaking showcase on the UNCW campus. Now, their work is on display and you only have a few more days to see it.
The UNCW 2019 Printfest Exhibition is June 6 through July 3.
Independent artists joined several colleges from across North Carolina to carve designs into 4′ x 6′ wood, which were then inked and printed on muslin before a live audience.
Each year, the theme is based on the work of local non-profits.
This year, Printfest’s theme is Ocean Pollution in collaboration with Plastic Ocean Project.
The art was made using a two-ton construction paving roller in the parking lot of the UNCW Cultural Arts building.
The prints are for sale and more information can be found at uncw.edu/cabartgallery.
