Sounds of Summer: Southern Trouble rocks the stage tonight

WRIGHTSVILLE BEACH, N.C. (WECT) - Grab your dancing shoes Thursday night as WECT’s Sounds of Summer concert series continues with another family-friendly event.
Southern Trouble will take the stage at Wrightsville Beach Park at 6:30 p.m.
According to the band’s website, they blend modern country with southern rock with covers that range from Luke Bryan and Jason Aldean, to Aerosmith and The Rolling Stones.
Grab your family, friends, some lawn chairs and some cool non-alcoholic drinks and join WECT reporter Kailey Tracey at Wrightsville Beach Park for this free event.
P.T.'s Grille will also have their food truck at the event!
Check out the remainder of the concert schedule here: http://a.pgtb.me/DZS6vS
