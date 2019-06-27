Sheriff’s office looking for suspect in credit card fraud

The New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in identifying a possible suspect in a credit card fraud case. (Source: NHCSO)
By Jim Gentry | June 27, 2019 at 6:35 AM EDT - Updated June 27 at 6:39 AM

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in identifying a possible suspect in a credit card fraud case.

A Facebook post from the sheriff’s office shows a picture of a woman entering the Lowe’s Foods located at 2316 N. College Road.

According to the timestamp on a surveillance picture, the incident took place on June 10.

Anyone with information on the case is asked to call 910-798-4261 or submit a tip here.

