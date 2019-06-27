Sheriff’s office looking for suspect in credit card fraud

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in identifying a possible suspect in a credit card fraud case.
A Facebook post from the sheriff’s office shows a picture of a woman entering the Lowe’s Foods located at 2316 N. College Road.
According to the timestamp on a surveillance picture, the incident took place on June 10.
Anyone with information on the case is asked to call 910-798-4261 or submit a tip here.
