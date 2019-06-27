‘Reprisal’ seeks partygoer extras for July 2 shoot

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - As the Hulu series Reprisal enters its third week of filming in Wilmington, crews are in need of extras for an upcoming shoot next week.
According to a news release from TW Cast and Recruit, the show is still seeking men and women of all ethnicities, 18 years or older, to be paid extras for a party scene that will be filmed on Tuesday, July 2.
Pay is the standard $64 for 8 hours and time and a half for every hour that exceeds 8 hours worked.
If you are interested, visit TW Cast and Recruit’s Facebook page.
The television shows stars Abigail Spencer and is a “hyper-kinetic revenge tale following a relentless femme fatale (Spencer) who, after being left for dead, leads a vengeful campaign against a bombastic gang of gear heads.”
According to TVLine, Spencer (Timeless) plays Katherine Harlow, a woman who was left for dead but survives and takes on the new persona of Doris Dearie. After years of relative peace and quiet, Doris’ niece is taken by the same gang that tried to kill her, which prompts Doris to go on a revenge-filled rescue mission.
Hulu announced in February that it had green-lit a full season of Reprisal. The series is expected to premiere on the streaming service later this year.
Copyright 2019 WECT. All rights reserved.