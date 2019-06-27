New Hanover County school board member apologizes to victims of Michael Kelly

He now faces up to 31 years in prison for the crimes.
“I’m pleased by the small measure of justice I hope that the verdict and the ruling brings. I hope that it’s some measure of peace, but they will never be healed. It’s awful," said school board member Nelson Beaulieu.
The day after the former teacher of the year was sentenced for those crimes, the sheriff’s office confirmed they were investigating Kelly’s claims that administrators at Issac Bear Early College knew about allegations he’d exposed himself to students but failed to report the matter to law enforcement.
The school system denies that claim.
While many school board members have refused to comment on the situation, Nelson Beaulieu did have a message for the victims of Michael Kelly.
“Lost in all the discussion of who, what, when, all of it, is we have a serious tragedy on our hands and that is that a New Hanover County school teacher abused children. That is never acceptable. We just don’t get enough time sometimes to say, for me, personally, for how sorry I am to the victims and their families," said Beaulieu.
Investigators found close to 20 victims, some as young as 14 years old, when they began looking into allegations about Kelly. In court on Tuesday, both parents and prosecutors called out the New Hanover County School system, saying they feel as though it failed students.
“I, as a board member, am willing to do anything in my power to help, and to listen. My number is available to every one of my constituents. For them especially if they would like to tell me something I don’t know or that I might need to know. But I’m just very sorry for the victims.”
Beaulieu would not comment on the board’s discussions, but did say the school system will cooperate with the sheriff’s office investigation.
It is not clear how long the investigation is expected to take.
