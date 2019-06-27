First Alert Forecast: searching for cooling storms…

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Good Thursday to you and thanks for checking into your First Alert Forecast! For Thursday, sizzling summer sun remains the big driver. Light easterly – functionally onshore – breezes may mitigate the heat a bit, but likely not enough to change the way you approach the day. Expect high temperatures of mainly 90 to 94 inland and 86 to 90 for most beaches. A brief cooling shower or drenching storm may visit a few lucky backyards, but most will stay dry.