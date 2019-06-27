First Alert Forecast: searching for cooling storms…

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Good Thursday Afternoon to you and thanks for checking into your First Alert Forecast! Sizzling summer sun remains the big driver of the forecast narrative. Light Southeasterly – functionally onshore – breezes may mitigate the heat a bit, but likely not enough to change the way you approach the days ahead.
Thursday evening will features temperatures falling back through the 80s to the middle and low 70s. Shower and storm chances will be slim to none, but an isolated fog patch may reduce visibility at times.
For Friday, expect high temperatures of mainly in the low 90s inland and mid to upper 80s for the beaches, and just shy of 90 in the Wilmington Metro. A brief cooling shower or drenching storm may visit a few lucky backyards, but most will stay dry.
Looking ahead to 4th of July week: a hot high pressure ridge appears likely to deliver spells of middle and even upper 90s to start. By the end of the week: there are signs that the ridge will break down and shower and storm chances trend more substantial. Catch your seven-day First Alert Planning Forecast right here and remember: anytime, for any location, you can get a full ten-day forecast on your WECT Weather App.
Copyright 2019 WECT. All rights reserved.