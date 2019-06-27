Carolina Beach halts purchases of Freeman Park day passes, sets limitations due to ‘extensive’ erosion

CAROLINA BEACH, N.C. (WECT) - The town of Carolina Beach has suspended the purchase of day passes to Freeman Park and announced other visitor limitations due to “extensive” erosion affecting a section of the park.
Town officials said the erosion is approaching Zone J and areas north of this zone are not passable by vehicle.
“Over the next few weeks, we do not anticipate the situation improving as tides will be increasing,” interim town manager Ed Parvin said in a statement. “Daily assessment will continue by public safety personnel to determine if and when additional sections of the park can safely be opened or additional closures are required.”
Due to the situation, the town has announced the following limitations:
- No vehicles will be allowed past the marked closure located at Zone J. Violations will be issued to any patron driving past a designated closure. Patrons of the park may still walk past this point.
- No vehicle shall operate or park in the tidal zone (wet sand area).
- Lifeguards will only patrol on the areas of Freeman Park where vehicles are allowed.
- Until further notice, no day passes will be sold. Annual passes may still be purchased.
- Intermittent closures are anticipated to occur due to limited beach area and level of patron use.
- Camping will be limited to designated spaces south of zone J. Campers with reservations are urged to call 1-866-330-7275 to verify continued availability.
- Pending lunar new moon tidal surges, access to Freeman Park may result in additional restrictions and closures.
For the latest updates on Freeman Park’s status, check with the town of Carolina Beach’s Facebook page.
