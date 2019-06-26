Wilmington woman charged for shooting boyfriend claims she was being abused

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Lacey Felton said she was beaten repeatedly before she shot her 72- year-old boyfriend on Tuesday.
Felton called 911 after she shot William Brinkley in the leg, claiming Brinkley was mad at her for being outside speaking on the phone with her grandmother. Once she went in the house, Felton said Brinkley locked the door and started punching her.
“I did not hit him back. I laid down and was submissive and I said what is wrong with you," said Felton. "Why are you hitting me? Why are you beating on me? Please stop. And he kept beating on me and beating on me. He just went crazy in his eyes. I said look at what you’re doing to me. Please stop.”
Felton said multiple people were in the other room and trying to get in to stop Brinkley from hitting her. After what Felton called a non-stop beating, she shot Brinkley in the leg in an attempt to escape.
“I just didn’t know what else to do, I just wanted it to stop," Felton said. "I wish I could take the whole day back, but I don’t know.”
Brinkley was taken to the hospital and Felton was later arrested and taken to the New Hanover County jail, where she was released on bond.
