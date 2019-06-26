Second person dies days after head-on crash in Pender County

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - A second person has died following a head-on crash in Pender County that claimed the life of a Wilmington teenager last week.
According to officials with the N.C. State Highway Patrol, 63-year-old Mary Devane of Ivanhoe passed away at New Hanover Regional Medical Center on Monday due to injuries sustained in the crash on June 22.
Kristen Winner, 18, was driving a 2003 Mitsubishi passenger car west on N.C. 210 near Point Caswell Road outside of Currie when she collided head-on with a 2014 Chevrolet truck driven by Devane.
Winner died at the scene. Her passenger, 19-year-old Dyshaun Tolson of Wilmington, remains at the hospital in serious condition.
