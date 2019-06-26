‘The Office’ is leaving Netflix for NBC’s streaming service

"'The Office' is one of our most prized series, and we are thrilled it has found an exciting new home where generation after generation will continue to discover and rediscover Michael Scott's most cringe-worthy moments, Jim and Pam's will-they-or-won't-they, and the incredible quirky ensemble that makes each episode a masterclass in comedy," said Universal Television president Pearlena Igbokwe, according to the release.