New traffic lights on Eastwood Rd activated

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The new traffic lights along Military Cutoff Rd. were activated Wednesday after flashing for a week.
Work to improve traffic and safety on Eastwood Road began in Oct. 2018.
New traffic lights were built this winter at the intersection with Dungannon Boulevard, at the entrance of Autumn Hall by St. Mark’s Catholic Church.
Drivers will now be able to make left turns out of Autumn Hall and the church, instead of being forced to make dangerous U-turns down the road.
Workers will be applying permanent striping to the road this week.
Additional roadwork in the area is being managed by private developers and includes work at Rogersville intersection and Cavalier intersection.
The new lights were part of a voter-approved project passed in the 2014 Transportation Bond, and aims to increase safety and improve traffic flow by limiting left turns and easing traffic flow without widening the road.
