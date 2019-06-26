New Hanover Co. reimbursed additional $3 million by FEMA, state

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - FEMA and the state of North Carolina is reimbursing New Hanover County an additional $3 million for debris cleanup following Hurricane Florence.
A total of $13.5 million has been approved by FEMA for the county’s hurricane-related costs.
FEMA reimburses applicants at least 75 percent of eligible costs while the remaining 25 percent is covered by the state.
FEMA’s share for this latest reimbursement is more than $2.2 million while the state’s share is more than $747,000.
“The federal share is paid directly to the state, which disburses funds to agencies, local governments and certain private nonprofit organizations that incurred costs,” FEMA said in a news release.
