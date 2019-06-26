Man charged in Pender Co. shooting

PENDER COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - A man is facing an attempted murder charge in connection to a shooting in Pender County Tuesday.
According to the Pender County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to 780 Jonestown Road in Willard reference to a shooting/
When they arrived at the scene, deputies found Bobby Bennerman, 56, suffering from a gunshot wound to the abdomen.
Bennerman was airlifted to New Hanover Regional Medical Center where he underwent emergency surgery. Officials say he currently is in ICU.
Deputies located Lindale Smith, 27, a short distance from the shooting and later charged him with attempted first-degree murder.
He was booked under a $300,000 bond.
Officials say the investigation is ongoing and anyone with information is asked to contact the sheriff’s office at 910-259-1212.
