Leland police looking for person wanted for questioning in phone theft

LELAND, N.C. (WECT) - Leland police are asking for the public’s help in identifying a person who is wanted for questioning in the theft of a cell phone.
According to a Facebook post from the Leland Police Department, the incident took place on June 22 at the Food Lion store located on Reed Road.
Police say the individual was last seen walking toward the Lake Forest Village subdivision.
Anyone with information on the case is asked to contact Det. Kazee at 910-371-0274.
