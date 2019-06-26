Horry police K-9 fatally struck by vehicle

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – A K-9 with the Horry County Police Department has died after being hit by a car Tuesday night.
According to a news release from HCPD, Emma ran into the roadway after returning home with her handler, Sgt. Craig Hutchinson.
Emma had served with HCPD since 2018 and was trained to detect explosive ordnance. She was also a member of the department’s Special Operations Division.
According to the release, Emma and Hutchinson regularly participated in school visits and community engagement events.
“A loss like this affects us all. K9s serve beside our officers every day; they are as much a part of this department and community as anyone else. Emma will be missed and remembered just as the K9s who passed before her are,” Horry County Police Chief Joe Hill said.
