Governor signs bill allowing alcohol sales at college sporting events

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) -Fans could soon enjoy beer and wine while watching college sports in North Carolina.
Governor Roy Cooper signed a bill into law Wednesday that allows the sale of beer and wine at sporting events inside stadiums and arenas at North Carolina’s public universities.
Supporters say it gives universities an additional source of revenue and greater control to curb unsafe drinking habits. Opponents worry that it would create a disruptive atmosphere at athletic events and exacerbate drinking problems.
Private schools like Wake Forest and Duke University already allow alcohol sales.
The governor signed several bills into law Wednesday, including bills on the release of police recordings, donations of unexpired drugs, and education.
The law takes effect immediately.
