Free workshop Wednesday aims to help seniors avoid scams

BURGAW, N.C. (WECT) - John D’Ambrosio, president and CEO of the Better Business Bureau of Coastal Carolina, will be offering a free workshop to seniors on how to avoid scams and scam artists.
This workshop will be hosted by The Lower Cape Fear Hospice from 1-2 p.m. Wednesday at the Pender County Library located at 103 South Cowan Street in Burgaw.
Seniors and their caregivers will be informed about strategies on how to protect themselves from these scammers. Many scammers target the older residents and D’Ambrosio will be teaching skills on how to spot them, scam artist tactics, and what to do if you or someone gets caught in a scam.
