First Alert Forecast: hot and mostly dry through the 4th of July

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Good Wednesday to you and thanks for checking into your First Alert Forecast! We're coming off a sizzling Monday and Tuesday in the Cape Fear Region with high temperatures at Wilmington of 91 and 96, respectively.
As an ever-so-slightly-cooler north / east breezes develops Wednesday, temperatures ought to back off a touch relative to Tuesday. Still, you’ll know it’s summer with afternoon readings peaking mainly in the lower 90s!
Convective cumulus clouds are likely to pop out of the hazy blue sky and one or two may elevate enough to produce a stray shower or briefly drenching storm. Odds for this for any one backyard will remain slim, though: 10 to 20%.
Catch your summery seven-day forecast for Wilmington right here. And remember: on your WECT Weather App, you can get a ZIP Code-tailored ten-day forecast. Today’s, for example, goes all the way out to 4th of July weekend!
