Driver accused of seriously injuring moped rider in hit and run

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Wilmington police have charged a man with seriously injuring a moped rider in a hit and run last week.
A spokeswoman for the Wilmington Police Department said the collision happened at the intersection of Ninth and Wooster streets around 5 p.m. on June 17.
The victim was in the left hand lane when the suspect, 25-year-old Anthony Shontrez Lewis of Wilmington, merged across three lanes of traffic, cutting off multiple drivers, and hitting the moped rider who was ejected several feet into the air before landing in the roadway.
Lewis reportedly fled the scene after the collision.
Witnesses helped move the 30-year-old woman and the totaled moped from the roadway. She was taken to New Hanover Regional Medical Center with serious injuries.
Lewis was charged with felony hit and run causing bodily injuries, and reckless driving to endanger.
Anyone with information on Lewis’ whereabouts is asked to contact the Wilmington Police Department at 343-3609 or send an anonymous tip to Text-A-Tip by texting “CRIMES” (274637) and starting the text with “Tip708.”
