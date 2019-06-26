Criminal investigation into Kelly’s claim schools knew about suspected sex crimes against students

New Hanover County has repeatedly denied ever receiving a complaint against Kelly in his 25 years with the school system, and said he’d never had been suspended, or demoted for disciplinary reasons. We reported that denial the day after he was arrested and immediately received a call from parent Caroline Kuebler who said she filed a complaint against Kelly in 2004. She’d even kept a copy of the formal complaint on the officials NHCS complaint form, after she said repeated verbal complaints to then-Laney High School Principal Rick Holliday went nowhere.