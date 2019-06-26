Carolina Beach Publix set to open Wednesday

CAROLINA BEACH, N.C. (WECT) - Folks over in Pleasure Island will soon have a new place to shop for groceries.
Publix will open its new store Wednesday morning in Carolina Beach in the old Federal Point Shopping Center on Lake Park Boulevard. It is the sixth Publix to open in the southeastern part of North Carolina since 2016.
“We’ve been serving Wilmington for some time now so this really and truly was a natural extension of our geography and a great place to do business and serve the community and this location, specifically with the traffic off of the main road, we are just thrilled to open our doors, ” said Kim Reynolds, media and community relations manager for Publix.
The new store sits behind a piece of property that Harris Teeter has owned since 2005. A few weeks before the conditional use permit for the property expired, Carolina Beach Town Council extended the permit until April of 2020.
