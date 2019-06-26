Cape Fear Museum welcomes two new exhibits

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The Cape Fear Museum of History and Science celebrates the opening of their newest exhibits “Dinosaur Discovery" and “Cape Fear Stories.”
Dinosaur Discovery explores the world of modern paleontology and the discoveries that reveal how dinosaurs lived, behaved, and moved. There are interactive activities in the exhibit that include books, toys, paleontologist dress up area, dinosaur puzzles, a scavenger hunt, and more.
This exhibit was developed by the Virginia Museum of Natural History.
Cape Fear Stories, the museum’s main exhibit, features a refreshed 20th century gallery that was designed, fabricated, and curated by the Cape Fear Museum team. The space explores how New Hanover County grew and changed. It examines stories of segregation, education, work, medical advances, leisure, and technological change to learn about the region’s complex and rich past.
“We are excited to completely reopen all gallery spaces within the Museum that were damaged during Hurricane Florence,” said Museum Director Sheryl Kingery Mays in a press release. “This event provides an opportunity to invite our community to view the Museum’s exciting new exhibits which explore a wide range of topics and help us understand the richness of our region’s stories.”
The museum is hosting a free open house event on Thursday, June 27 so the public can get a first look at the exhibits and celebrate the reopening of the upstairs gallery space. The open house if from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. There will be a food truck, membership signup opportunities, meet and greet with museum staff, and other celebratory refreshments.
Admission to the museum will be complimentary the entire opening weekend: Friday, June 28 through Sunday, June 30. Regular admission prices will resume on July 1.
The Cape Fear Museum of History and Science is located on 814 Market Street in Wilmington and is open Monday through Saturday from 9 a.m. until 5 p.m. and on Sunday from 1 p.m. until 5 p.m.
Copyright 2019 WECT. All rights reserved.