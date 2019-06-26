Canines for Service Founder, President/CEO says he’s being pushed out

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Canines for Service Founder, President and CEO Rick Hairston says he’s been thinking about retirement, but feels as though he’s been blindsided by the organization’s board of directors.
Hairston posted a message on Facebook saying that he’s being pushed out of his position after 23 years.
In February 2019, Hairston went to the board of directors with a transition plan for his exit over two years. The following day, he was informed the plan would not work. He said he’s recently been sent a different message.
“We have now been informed that they are going to hire a new executive director with no further discussions on retirement, severance,” said Hairston. “Not what’s going on or anything else. Just that they are going to be hiring a new person.”
On Tuesday, Canines for Service Board Chair Ed Sullivan released this statement to WECT:
“We do not comment on any personnel matters. Our focus is on ensuring we fulfill our organization’s mission of training and providing service dogs to those who have needs and through dog therapy programs that touch the lives of so many people in our area. We take our obligations very seriously.”
In 2012, Canines for Service was one of twenty organizations recognized by First Lady Michelle Obama and Dr. Jill Biden during a special ceremony at the White House.
While Hairston is worried about his future, he’s more concerned with the people that Canines for Service helps.
“They count on us,” Hairston said. “It’s really important to have that continuity and without having a transition plan and being able to smooth through that, it’s going to be very difficult for some of our clients.”
Hairston says he has no idea why the board would treat him this way.
“Over 23 years, you have different people that you disagree with,” said Hairston. “You know, this, that, and the other. But nothing that would deserve this type of action from the board’s part.”
Copyright 2019 WECT. All rights reserved.