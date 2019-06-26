At Camp Invention, kids exercise their brains, learn to be self-starters

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - A different kind of summer camp is being held at Anderson Elementary School this week.
Nearly 100 children in kindergarten-sixth grade are participating in Camp Invention, a nationally recognized summer STEM program created by the National Inventors Hall of Fame.
The kids are encouraged to come up with creative ideas at four stations housed in four Anderson classrooms.
"This is my 10th year working with Camp Invention as the director and I enjoy it every year," said Brandy Metzger, the Camp Invention director who is also an instructional coach at Anderson during the school year. "It is exhausting (but) the kids have so much fun and it is great. It's great to see that learning happening and those sparks in every child."
The four hands-on activities are:
Campers take on superhero personas to battle the Plagiarizer, a supervillain out to steal the world's greatest ideas. Children create a device to retrieve the stolen ideas while learning about protecting intellectual property and the US patent system.
Campers invent island survival tools and underwater equipment for a research adventure at sea to dig up fossils.
Campers manage their own farm while learning the basics of running a business. Children learn coding techniques to maximize time and profits and are introduced to DNA syntheses so they can check the health of newly purchased livestock.
Using real tools, campers learn about frequency, circuit boards, motors and gears to reverse engineer remote control robots.
The four-day camp ends Thursday when campers will gather in the Anderson cafeteria to show off some of their inventions.
