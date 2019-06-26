2 area schools awarded $10k each for solar panels

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - A school in New Hanover County and a school in Brunswick County have both accepted grants to install solar energy panels.
The NC GreenPower Solar Schools grant program only awarded money to a handful of schools in the state.
The Center of Applied Sciences and Technology in Bolivia and Charles P Murray Middle School in Wilmington will each be awarded up to $10,000 for the installation of an educational solar photovoltaic array on the campus of their school. They join 19 other grant recipients since the pilot program launched in 2015.
“This year’s response to our Solar Schools program was great, and we are so excited to add four new counties, including schools from Coastal North Carolina for the first time in our program. By the end of 2019, we will have reached more than 26,000 students across the state. We are looking forward to providing each of these schools with our educational solar installation,” said Vicky McCann, vice president of NC GreenPower, in a press release.
