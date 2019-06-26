2 area schools awarded $10k each for solar panels

“This year’s response to our Solar Schools program was great, and we are so excited to add four new counties, including schools from Coastal North Carolina for the first time in our program. By the end of 2019, we will have reached more than 26,000 students across the state. We are looking forward to providing each of these schools with our educational solar installation,” said Vicky McCann, vice president of NC GreenPower, in a press release.