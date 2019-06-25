Wrightsville Beach swimmer rescued by Coast Guardsmen

WRIGHTSVILLE BEACH, N.C. (WECT) - A man rescued 20 yards off Wrightsville Beach Monday is alive after crews pulled him from the water without a heartbeat.
According to the Coast Guard, Petty Officer 3rd Class Forrest Jones and Fireman Kyle Boeckmann were standing on the station pier around 8:30 p.m. when they heard screams for help.
The two boat crew members grabbed a life ring and dashed 150 yards down the beach where a group of people were trying to rescue a drowning swimmer. The pair tossed the life ring in, entered the water and pulled the unresponsive victim to the safety of the beach.
After five minutes of CPR, the man regained consciousness and a pulse.
Ocean Rescue Squad and the Wrightsville Beach Police Department arrived on scene shortly afterwards to care for him.
“When we showed up, he didn’t have a heartbeat and wasn’t breathing,” Petty Officer 3rd Class Jones said. “By the time we left, he was standing upright. It makes me feel good knowing we were able to help him.”
