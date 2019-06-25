WPD looking for suspect in hit and run

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Wilmington police are asking for the public’s help in finding a suspect in a hit and run.
Warrants have been issued for Italia Williams, 30, in connection to an incident that took place on Castle Street on June 9.
According to police, Williams was driving in the 900 block of Castle Street when she struck a parked car, causing about $5,000 in damage.
When the victim confronted her, Williams reportedly left the scene.
She is charged with hit and run leaving the scene with property damage, driving with license revoked and failure to maintain lane control.
Anyone with information on Williams’ whereabouts is asked to contact the WPD at 910-343-3609 or use Text A Tip.
