Wilmington Sharks help promote reading at New Hanover County schools

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The Wilmington Sharks hosted elementary and middle school students who took part in the team’s “Read Around the Bases” program Monday night.
“Read Around the Bases” aims to help students enjoy reading. Students who read four books at home received a free ticket to the Sharks game.
Twelve New Hanover County schools took part in the program this year.
"I tried my best, but I didn't win,” said Bellamy Elementary second-grader Sawyer Lanier-Dintlo. “My mom said that it was okay that I didn't win. But I got free tickets."
"We read four books,” said New Horizons student Charlotte Cherry. “First fiction and then non-fiction than fiction and then non-fiction."
This is the first year of the Wilmington Sharks “Read Around the Bases” program.
The Sharks lost to the Fayetteville SwampDogs 11-8.
