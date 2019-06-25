SpaceX scheduled to launch rocket from Cape Canaveral

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Night owls, look out!
SpaceX is planning to launch their Falcon Heavy rocket around 2:30 a.m. Tuesday morning from the Kennedy Space Center in Florida.
Though the launch is happening hundreds of miles away, you might be able to see the rocket take flight from the Cape Fear.
According to NASA’s website, the SpaceX’s Falcon Heavy rocket will carry nearly two dozen satellites to space for the Department of Defense’s Space Test Program-2 mission. Among the payloads are NASA technologies designed to test the performance of non-toxic spacecraft fuel and an advanced atomic clock to improve how spacecraft navigate.
“The STP-2 mission will be among the most challenging launches in SpaceX history with four separate upper-stage engine burns, three separate deployment orbits, a final propulsive passivation maneuver and a total mission duration of over six hours. In addition, the U.S. Air Force plans to reuse side boosters from the Arabsat-6A Falcon Heavy launch, recovered after a return to launch site landing, making it the first reused Falcon Heavy ever flown for the U.S. Air Force,” SpaceX said of the mission on their website.
If you’d rather stay inside, you can watch live footage of the launch here.
Copyright 2019 WECT. All rights reserved.