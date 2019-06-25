See the best of the Historic Carolina Beach Boardwalk past and present

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Go to the spot where shag dancing was born. Learn about the history of Britt’s Donuts.
The best of the past and present of Carolina Beach will be included on the Walking Tour of the Historic Carolina Beach Boardwalk. The tours will be led by members of the Federal Point Historic Preservation Society.
Tours begin at the Visitor’s Bureau Kiosk just south of the new Hampton Inn and are scheduled every Tuesday at 10 a.m. from June 18 to September 3, 2019.
The tours are 50 minutes and take you into the past as you stroll along today’s Boardwalk.
A $10 donation is recommended; Children under age 12 are free.
For more information, call the History Center at 910-452-0502.
