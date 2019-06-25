NCDOT holds public meeting about changes to two U.S. 17 intersections in Shallotte

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The North Carolina Department of Transportation held a public meeting Monday at the Shallotte Town Hall to discuss the proposed changes to the intersections of U.S. 17 and Business 17 in Shallotte.
The project aims to improve traffic flow at the intersections by constructing a reduced conflict intersection. An RCI only allows drivers from a side road to turn right. To go the other direction, or cross the highway, drivers would pull into a dedicated lane to make a U-turn and then go straight or turn right at the intersection.
Brunswick County resident Alan Lewis likes what he sees so far.
“I am very familiar with the type of design that NCDOT is using in this project,” said Lewis. “I think it should be an improvement, a vast improvement over the existing conditions.”
According to the DOT, the RCI is designed to reduce potential collisions.
“For single intersections, you see about a 15 percent reduction in crashes,” said project leader David Leonard. “It also reduces the severity in the crashes as well.”
The change in traffic flow will affect those who live near those intersections.
“I know that the superhighway is designed to save accidents and time and all of that,” said Pamela Watson, who lives near the southern intersection. ”For us, it means that we are going to have to turn right and go a thousand feet down the road. Do a U-turn if we want to go across the street to go to the grocery store. So, it’s going to be an inconvenience.”
The NCDOT hopes to start the project in June 2022.
Copyright 2019 WECT. All rights reserved.