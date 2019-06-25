Man in boxers accused of breaking into homes, assaulted elderly man

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - A man wearing boxers and reportedly under the influence of drugs was arrested after breaking into homes and vehicles along a street in Wilmington Tuesday morning.
A spokeswoman for the Wilmington Police Department said residents on Henry Street made several 911 calls around 7 a.m., alerting police of the suspect.
Officers arrived and found Antwan Lendell Holmes, 37, of Wilmington, on Clay Street, fitting the description of the suspect.
Police also learned that Holmes allegedly broke into one home and assaulted a 91-year-old man who sustained minor injuries.
Holmes was taken to New Hanover Regional Medical Center for treatment. Once he is released, he will be charged with two counts of breaking and entering with intent to terrorize, simple assault, and two counts of breaking and entering of motor vehicles.
Copyright 2019 WECT. All rights reserved.