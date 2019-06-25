Fundraiser for LGBTQIA group gives you access to private island

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - A fundraiser for the Frank Harr Foundation, a LGBTQIA education and outreach organization, invites you to visit an island that many never get to visit.
The Beach Blast Fundraiser is Saturday, June 29 at a private home on Figure Eight Island.
The event starts with “Fun in the Sun” from 2 to 6 p.m. with kayaking, paddleboarding, volley and bocce ball games, as well as lunch and beverages. From 6 to 10 p.m., “Sunset on the Sound” will include a cocktail party with music, food and drink.
Tickets are $50 for the event.
Organizers said participants are invited to come and be themselves, while enjoying a day out on the beach with new friends.
The Frank Harr Foundation works to provide safe spaces for our community members, leadership opportunities for youth and support for our elder populations.
More information about the event can be found here.
