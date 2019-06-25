Full Belly Project loses long time leader

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - An organization that helps communities across the globe is now without its long time leader.
According to an email from the Full Belly Project, Jock Brandis retired from his position as Director of Research & Development.
The Full Belly Project develops tools that help people in third world countries harvest food and water. They are currently working on a project in Zambia to empower farmers in that region.
Brandis has been the face of the organization since it was founded.
The board of directors says Brandis will continue to work with local farmers.
“As for Jock, he is moving on to other projects per his personal mission of serving farmers, including looking at innovative ways North Carolina hemp farmers might use stalks left behind in the production of CBD oil,” the statement from the board notes.
The Full Belly Feast, scheduled for this September, has been pushed to 2020 as the organization undergoes the leadership transition.
