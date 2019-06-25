First Alert Forecast: a Tuesday sizzler

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Hello! Your First Alert Forecast is a sizzler for Tuesday as searing sunshine, offshore / west winds of around 10 mph, and very low pop-up storm chances will conspire to allow temperatures and heat index values swell to the 90+ and 100+ range, respectively. Consider an extra glass of cool water or two with breakfast to help you get ahead of the hydration curve.
Talking points in your First Alert Forecast in the longer range include quiet tropical weather across the Atlantic Basin through the end of June and, locally, seasonable late-week warmth and modest rain chances. Catch your forecast for Wilmington for the next seven days right here. Or, on your WECT Weather App, your ZIP Code-tailored ten-day forecast goes out to the 4th of July!
