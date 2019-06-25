First Alert Forecast: seasonably hot through the end of June

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Hello! Your First Alert Forecast is a sizzler for Tuesday as searing sunshine, offshore / west winds of around 10 mph, and very low pop-up storm chances will conspire to allow temperatures and heat index values swell to the 90+ and 100+ range, respectively. The odds for any shower or storm activity will stay near 20% through early next week.
If your plans take you to the WECT Sounds of Summer concert Thursday at Wrightsville Beach Park, the forecast will be favorable as compared to last week. Don’t forget to bring sunscreen and water to stay comfortable!
Talking points in your First Alert Forecast in the longer range include quiet tropical weather across the Atlantic Basin through the end of June and, locally, seasonable late-week warmth and modest rain chances. Catch your forecast for Wilmington for the next seven days right here. Or, on your WECT Weather App, your ZIP Code-tailored ten-day forecast goes out to the 4th of July!
