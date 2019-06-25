Driver dies after overturning tractor on NC 130 near Shallotte

SHALLOTTE, N.C. (WECT) - Troopers say a tractor operator died Tuesday after running off the road.
First Sergeant Matthew W. King of the State Highway Patrol confirms the deadly crash happened on NC 130, four miles east of Shallotte, around 2:12 p.m.
A farm tractor was traveling north on the southbound shoulder of NC 130. Troopers say they don’t know why the man was driving on the road’s shoulder.
The crash occurred when the tractor ran off the left shoulder and overturned down an embankment.
The driver, identified as 76-year-old Jabe Wilson Sasser of Supply, was pinned under the tractor and died at the scene.
Sgt. King notes the tractor had no cab nor restraint system installed.
Investigators also clarified that they don’t suspect the driver was impaired.
Copyright 2019 WECT. All rights reserved.