COMMUNITY CLASSROOM: ‘Kids Making It’ teaches youth entrepreneurial and life skills

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - As pleas for more programs to help at-risk children continue, a Wilmington organization is answering those calls.
“Kids Making It” is a non-profit program aimed at teaching at-risk, low income and disadvantaged youth life skills.
Jimmy Pierce started the organization in 2018 to give young people who don’t want to go to college work opportunities.
"At ‘Kids Making It,’ we work with over 500 kids every year from ages seven to early adulthood teaching the kids of the wonders of woodworking and the joy of creating things with your hands and helping them to learn to connect work to income,” Pierce says.
“Kids Making It” is located at 617 Castle Street.
If you would like to make a donation to the organization, click here.
Copyright 2019 WECT. All rights reserved.